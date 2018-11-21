Machias

Local holiday gift giving program now spans generations of children

by Ruth Leubecker

From 12 needy children to over 12,000, it’s taken Rhonda French 34 years to achieve a giving miracle of leading by example.

“It all began 34 years ago when I was just out of college and running my own nursery school, and one little boy said he’d like to give a toy to another little boy who wasn’t going to get one for Christmas,” says French, reflecting on what would become a momentous day. “Well, we helped 12 children that first season, and I gave the toys to the Salvation Army to distribute.”

DylanNov 21,2018
