Local granddaughter to be featured in NYC’s Times Square video
Hadley Davis, 9, of Silver Ridge, Maine will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 16, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation. The featured photographs highlight children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.