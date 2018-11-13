Local election results reveal independent mindset Downeast

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Ballots from one of the most hotly anticipated midterm elections in decades were mostly tabulated by Wednesday, Nov. 7, with voter turnout numbers predicted to break the previous record from 2014 (59 percent). As of press time only Congressional District 2 remained undecided (Poliquin v. Golden).

From the center to the eastern edge of Washington County, voters elected a mix of Republicans and Democrats and often parted ways with the rest of Maine on statewide questions and candidates bound for Washington.