Local author to give talk for widows

Author and personal coach Lucille Ann Meltz of Lubec will discuss The Elder Widow’s Walk and sign copies of her book at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 at Porter Memorial Library. Meltz’ insightful story, subtitled A Personal Inner Journey and Guide for Bereaved Widows 65 and Beyond, is based on her own experience with grief following the death of her husband. She writes “This book is my foremost attempt to reach a larger group, to offer any wisdom that I have gained to help other elder widows find their own renewal.