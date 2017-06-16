Local arts students recognized by EAC

Eastport Arts Center has begun a tradition of awarding distinguished high school seniors in the fine arts during the graduation season. The students, nominated by their teachers, were chosen because of their commitment and contribution in their school and community to visual art, music or drama. The 2017 award recipients are: Kaylie Robertson from Shead High School for drama; Julia Edgerly from Calais High School for visual arts, Samantha Look from Calais High School for music, William Davidson from Washington Academy for music and Amber Sprague from Washington Academy for drama.