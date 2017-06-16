Machias

Local arts students recognized by EAC

Eastport Arts Center has begun a tradition of awarding distinguished high school seniors in the fine arts during the graduation season.  The students, nominated by their teachers, were chosen because of their commitment and contribution in their school and community to visual art, music or drama.  The 2017 award recipients are:  Kaylie Robertson from Shead High School for drama; Julia Edgerly from Calais High School for visual arts, Samantha Look from Calais High School for music, William Davidson from Washington Academy for music and Amber Sprague from Washington Academy for drama. 

Default

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

adminJun 16,2017
Related Posts
Cory Curtis Robinson
No image
Memorial Day celebration in Addison
No image
Time to pay county taxes