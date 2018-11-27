Jonesport

Lobster vessel sinks off Jonesport

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast District used Twitter to break the news that the F/V Overtimer sunk 11 miles off the coast of Jonesport on Sunday, Nov. 15. 

Josh Kelley of Beals is the F/V Overtimer’s captain and Phillip Kilton is its sternman.

The boat was loaded with lobster traps and when it took on heavy waves, it began to sink. The two-person crew donned survival suits and according to a USCG spokesperson got into a life raft before being rescued by F/V Bad Behavior, owned by Richard Smith of Beals.

