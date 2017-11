Traps of lobstermen who fish in coastal waters are starting to hit the bank, as inside fishing dries up. Offshore fishermen are still going, hoping for a late spurt to make up for a disappointing year. Despite the low volume, boat prices have been depressed, as the American market is challenged by a Canadian no-tariff policy with the European Union, formerly a consumer of 20 million pounds of U.S. product. Pictured above: the Beals town landing. Photo by Nancy Beal