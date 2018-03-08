Lissa Nash Mutty - Addison

Lissa Nash Mutty, 66, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2018 at D.E.C.H. surrounded by her closest family. She succumbed to her long battle of cancer. She was born in Addison on September 26, 1951 the daughter of the late Betty and Clayton Nash.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul Mutty; son Aaron and his wife Erica, Daniel, son Jeremiah and his wife Vanessa; daughter Linda and her spouse Jake; daughter Miranda and spouse David; brothers Richard Nash and wife Nancy and youngest brother John; grandchildren Alyssa, Katie, Emerald, Clayton, Rusty, Amethyst, and Chrystal, and several great-grandchildren.

She had an “almost daughter“ Melissa, and too many dear friends to list.

She was predeceased by her daughter Allison, and her sister Linda.

She was a follower of Jesus and was always putting others needs ahead of her own. She was a caregiver to many foster children, elderly, and relatives. She was adored by all those that knew her.

She made sure to mention to all her nurses, even in her last days, how she loved each and every one of them, and that Jesus loved them also.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Saturday March 3, 2018 at the Beals Wesleyan Church. Interment will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Addison later in the spring. Donations in her memory may be made to the Palliative Care Suite, C/O D.E.C.H, 11 Hospital Drive Machias, ME 04654. Condolences and memories may be shared at http://mcclurefamilyfuneral.com.