Machias

Lisee wins Elaine Hill 5K

by Phil Stuart

Jeremy Lisee of Milbridge has been on the road race circuit for two and a half decades and has been one of the area’s best over that period of time.

Lisee picks and chooses a few races each year but never overloads.

On April 21 Lisee won the 11th  Annual Jerry Kaufman 5K in Ellsworth with a time of 17.58. Two weeks later he ran on his home turf going by his home twice on the Fickett’s Point Road in Milbridge to win the Annual Elaine Hill Memorial 5K in a time of 17.39.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 15,2018
