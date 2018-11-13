Coastal

The Lion and Tiger return home to Whitneyville

 

In the early 1980's University of Maine at Machias Art Professor Frank Hamabe

taught the children at the Whitneyville Public Library the art of puppetry.  A good friend to one of the library's founders, Dorothy (Dot) Bodger, Frank shared his love of art with the many children of  Whitneyville.

It was during that time that the Whitneyville Public Library received a  grant for Frank Hamabe to do a pictorial history of the steam engines, The Lion and The Tiger, and their journey on the Whitneyville and Machiasport railroad.

DylanNov 13,2018
