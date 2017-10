by Olivia G. McBrine

On July 26, 1937, Robert W. Hall was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the eldest child to William and Ruth Hall. Growing up, Robert remembers his family spending many months of the year in Cape Cod, Massachusetts where he spent a great deal of his time striper fishing and hunting with his cousin. Robert attended school at Milton Elementary School until the eighth grade when he then graduated and began school at Milton High School.