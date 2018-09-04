LiBrizzi’s passion for community opens Friday night mic
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
We know that Maine has one of the most aging populations in the nation, and we know that Washington County has a hard time retaining its young people. But Tyler LiBrizzi knows a thing or two about what young people want, and he’s working hard to create that in Machias.
“I want to stay here as a young person. I think there’s a lot of potential here,” said LiBrizzi. “Especially as a young person who wants to practice sustainable agriculture.” LiBrizzi is in his twenties and lives in Machiasport.