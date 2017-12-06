Library a treasured hub in East Machias

by Ruth Leubecker

For well over a century, the Florence Sturdivant Public Library in East Machias, stalwart, unassuming and generally under-used, has nonetheless persevered as a pivotal presence in the community.

But as 2017 comes to a close, some impressive changes are bringing the library new recognition. “We’ve done a lot downstairs,” says Margaret Gardner, who has been a board member for 40-plus years. “The children’s table has been moved downstairs, and we have more children’s books.”