Library to preview ‘Bill Nye: Science Guy’

Come to Porter Memorial Library on Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. for a preview of Public Broadcasting System (PBS) documentary “Bill Nye: Science Guy”. In the 90-minute film by filmmakers David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg, Bill Nye explains his mission to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking. Well-known as the star of a popular 1990’s children’s TV show, Nye now poses important questions to grownups about the role of evidence-based science education in public life. Discussion to follow the film will be led by Dr. Mark Brown of Machias.