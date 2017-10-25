Library to host free movie Oct. 27

The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben will be showing the movie “Hotel Transylvania 2” 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Now that Dracula has opened the Hotel Transylvania’s doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however, Drac is secretly worried that his half-human grandson, Dennis, isn’t showing his vampire side. So, while Mavis and Johnny are away, Drac enlists his friends to help him put the boy through a monster-in-training boot camp. But things really get batty when Drac’s cantankerous, old-school dad pays an unexpected visit.