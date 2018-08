Library Director Jeanne Benedict will be the August Featured Artist at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben. The show will be available for viewing during library hours for the month with an opening reception on Monday, Aug. 6, from 5:30-7 p.m. Jeanne’s work includes counted cross stitch pictures, crocheted baby-blankets and lap blankets, and other smaller knit, crocheted and cross stitched items. www.moorelibrary.org