Library a crowning achievement in Whitneyville

by Ruth Leubecker

Years of struggle, letter-writing and slow-but-steady progress have paid great dividends in the tiny community of Whitneyville and its ever-evolving library.

The Whitneyville Library and Whatnot Shop, 52 years old and still counting, officially opened its 4,000-square-foot new building on October 20. “We’re completely handicapped-accessible, and we have two bathrooms,” says longtime librarian Pat Brightly, obviously and rightfully proud.