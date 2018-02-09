Library’s ‘To the Top’ $10,000 match met

In September 2017, H.D. Moore Library and Community Center patrons and supporters Edward Atkinson and Brenda Koskinen offered a $10,000 challenge match to benefit the Moore for the Future Endowment Fund.

Library officials are pleased to report the required $10,000 in donations have been received and matched, adding $20,000 to the endowment fund goal of $250,000.

Now, at $235,000, the endowment fund goal is within reach. The library hopes to meet it by this summer and honor the many donors with a celebration.