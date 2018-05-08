Lewis Wood, Sr. - Machiasport, ME

Lewis Wood, Sr., 80, died on April 27, 2018 at Down East Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born to Arthur and Vaughn Wood in Machias on November 19, 1937.

He worked as an ironworker most of his life. He also worked on the water; lobstering, scalloping, cohoging and clamming. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

Lewis was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Reeves) Wood; parents, Arthur and Vaughn Wood; brother, Arthur (Punk) Wood, Jr.; and son-in-law, Joseph Berry.

He is survived by daughters Irene Cox and husband Paul and son Lewis Wood, Jr. and Louisa Landeen. He is also survived by grandchildren, Dawn and Ken Link and family, Crystal and George Ingrish and family, Kandi House and Allen Richardson and family, and Brandon Wood and Shelby Reed and family. Lewis is also survived by special friends Hubert and Hazel Oliver.

Lewis leaves behind one sister and two brothers, Sarah Howard, Llewellyn (Podgy) Wood, and Clayton (Mick) Wood; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held this summer when family from away can attend. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Machias.