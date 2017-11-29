Letter to the Editor - Whose children are left behind?

President Trump and Republicans in control of Congress are pushing hard for major tax cuts before the end of the year. They want a “win,” to show they can get things done in Washington. But who exactly are the winners in these tax cuts? For whom are they getting things done? Answer: the wealthiest Americans, billionaires and millionaires. As Chris Collins, Republican congressman from New York, said: “My donors are basically saying, get it done, or don’t ever call me again.” Wealthy donors want their taxes reduced—or eliminated altogether, as in the case of the federal estate tax.