Letter to the Editor - Tuesdays at the State House

On Tuesdays for the past two months, I put on my red AARP Maine shirt, and drive to the State House. On my way I pick up friends who I have met through AARP, and we join dozens of other members to learn more about how we can make a difference. We meet with legislators, learn from experts on issues, practice testifying, and attend committee hearings, work sessions and Caucus on Aging meetings. Everyone at the state house knows it’s Tuesday because of our red shirts. Legislators remark on our consistent presence and we are excited to keep building the momentum!