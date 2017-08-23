Letter to the Editor - Teaching our children

Machias

Teaching our children

Can I do anything meaningful, helpful? At 56 years old, I am raising a child again. She is 7. I am a full-time, stay-at-home mom and homemaker. It is my job to take care of my child’s basic needs such as roof, food, clothes, health care. But since I am her mother and not her babysitter, it is also my responsibility to show and teach her kindness, tolerance, self-control and critical thinking. Is it enough? Am I doing my part to make the world a better place? To stand up against injustice?

I was an active member of the PTA. I was a voting delegate to conventions for different organizations. I chaired committees and held office in good-works charities and municipal boards. I testified before a State Senate committee.

I wrote three ordinances currently on the books. I attended peaceful protests. I wrote letters to the editor. Various issues. Many places. Different times.

My current circumstances limit my ability and desire to join with activists, attend meetings, march. But I can tell my young child that hate is always wrong. By my own behavior, I can show her or that I am not a racist or a sexist or a bigot of any stripe. I can tell her as many times that I tell her to look both ways before crossing the street that bigotry is wrong; intolerance is wrong; hate is wrong.

Is it enough?

Ruth Fenton

Jonesport

