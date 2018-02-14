Letter to the Editor - Statement from senate republican leaders on governor’s closing of DCF
The people of Washington County deserve better than this. Maine senate republicans are currently looking at all available options.
The Maine legislature’s commitment to keeping this facility open has been consistent. In addition to fighting for funding in the budget, legislators in 2016 reached agreement on a government facilities bond that mandated a correctional facility exist in Washington County. This action appears contrary to the agreement that was reached.