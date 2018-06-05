Machias

Letter for the Editor - Reisman supports Mason

Reisman supports Mason

Three reasons to support Garrett Mason for Governor

He’ll be an education governor, backing school choice, affordable higher education and workforce training.

He’ll be a freedom governor, backing first amendment guarantees of free speech and religious liberty.

He’ll be a unifying “one Maine” governor, opposing progressive interest groups who have abused the referendum process to promote class warfare and identity politics.

Jon Reisman

Cooper

