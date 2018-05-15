Letter for the Editor - PRSWDD responds to ‘Let’s talk trash’

The Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District (PRSWDD) is a quasi-municipal, nonprofit organization that was formed more than 20 years ago because towns were under a State mandate to recycle. PRSWDD, governed by a board of directors, with representatives appointed by the Selectmen of each participating town (Addison, Beals Island, Columbia, Columbia Falls, Jonesboro and Jonesport has been committed to transparency for more than 20 years. Monthly financials and minutes of all Board meetings are sent to member towns and are available to the public.