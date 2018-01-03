Machias

Letter to the Editor - Potential Liability

Dear Editor,

In accepting this gift our board was very concerned with potential liability and obtained good legal advice regarding our responsibilities as the owner.  While we have no legal obligation to restore the light, we do have a duty to the community to help preserve this very valuable part of our history and will be taking that into account over the next several months while developing a plan that best serves the community, the lighthouse and the board’s mission.  

EditorJan 03,2018
