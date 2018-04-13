Letter to the Editor - Post Office urges proper dog care

Post Office urges proper dog care

We would like Machias and surrounding area pet owners to take a moment and look at the world through their dog’s eyes. Eating, sleeping and playing take up most of their day. The one job they do have, at least in their minds, is protecting their turf and their family.

“It’s OK, he won’t bite you” is a phrase heard often by letter carriers. But the truth is that ALL dogs will bite if they feel their territory or family is being threatened.