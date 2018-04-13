Letter of the Editor - Poliquin is in it for himself

Poliquin is in it for himself

Did you know Bruce Poliquin’s net financial worth is $12,183, 007? Do you know Poliquin ranks 17th in wealth among U.S. House of Representatives?

Did you know Poliquin voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act six months ago, threatening the health care of 100,00 residents of Maine? Poliquin also voted for the House version of the GOP tax bill. Did you know this tax bill included $25,000,000,000 cuts to Medicare annually. This would have impacted greater than 300,000 Maine seniors.