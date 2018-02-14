Letter to the Editor - Pardon the deep state

The country is in for a rough ride over the actions of senior Obama administration officials and leadership in the Department of Justice and the FBI. The resultant damage to the deep state would be well deserved, but President Trump can take one step to limit the damage and protect American institutions which might be needed to Make America Great Again: Pardon President Obama, Attorney General Lynch, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, Susan Rice, Samantha Powers, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Bruce Ohr, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein. We need to Move on. Amnesty for all!