Letter to the Editor - An open letter regarding hunting along the Middle River

 

To the Machias Board of Selectmen and the Downeast Coastal Conservancy,

Where habitats intersect within our town boundary, should we begin a dialogue of designating these areas between town and the Middle River park and its trails as non-hunting areas?  Even at 15 feet, the width of the main trail is too close to hunting when considering safety. Our area houses children, people with animals walking the trail, motorized vehicles, propane tanks and the list goes on. Safety is the word.

EditorFeb 14,2018
