Letter to the Editor - An open letter to the DECH and Sunrise Care Facility Officials

I am writing today in regards to the closure of Sunrise Care Facility in my hometown of Jonesport. I ask you to read my letter before you send an automated response, or before you send your press release. I’m asking you to consider the thoughts and the feelings of the people who live there, the people who reside at the facility, the employees who work there and are proud to work there. I’m so thankful to have been born and raised in this town. It is bursting with pride.