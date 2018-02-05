Machias

Letter to the Editor - One happy camper in Cutler

Dear Editor,

Another cold day in Washington County with plenty of sunshine, and another banner issue of the Machias Valley News Observer; it makes living downeast even more pleasurable. Whenever Ruth Leubecker hones her journalistic craft on the salvage rights concerning McCurdy’s Brining Shed, or Valdine Atwood brings history alive with the events and activities of the Machias Dike, it reconfirms us that history and good journalism are alive and kicking.

One happy camper in Cutler,

Bob Kord

EditorFeb 05,2018
