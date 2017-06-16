Letter to the Editor - MVNO last week’s edition perfect!
Dear Editor,
I would like to nominate last week’s edition of the Machias Valley News Observer for an award for outstanding promotion of our community. It is perfect! What a great job on everything: the Margaretta Days Festival, the articles and especially Bill Kitchen’s letter to the editor.
You all did a great job. If I didn’t live here, I would want to! You even had four pots of gold at the end of the rainbow! You have connections upstairs too.
Just can’t praise you all enough.
Carlene Holmes - Machias
