Letter to the Editor - MVNO last week’s edition perfect!

Dear Editor,

I would like to nominate last week’s edition of the Machias Valley News Observer for an award for outstanding promotion of our community. It is perfect! What a great job on everything: the Margaretta Days Festival, the articles and especially Bill Kitchen’s letter to the editor.

You all did a great job. If I didn’t live here, I would want to! You even had four pots of gold at the end of the rainbow! You have connections upstairs too.

Just can’t praise you all enough.

Carlene Holmes - Machias