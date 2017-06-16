Machias

Letter to the Editor - MVNO last week’s edition perfect!

Dear Editor, 

I would like to nominate last week’s edition of the Machias Valley News Observer for an award for outstanding promotion of our community. It is perfect! What a great job on everything: the Margaretta Days Festival, the articles and especially Bill Kitchen’s letter to the editor.

 You all did a great job.  If I didn’t live here, I would want to!  You even had four pots of gold at the end of the rainbow!  You have connections upstairs too.

 Just can’t praise you all enough.

Carlene Holmes - Machias

Jun 16,2017
