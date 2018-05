More trash talk

The real difference between Mark Wright’s garbage business and the Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District (PRSWDD, a transfer station) is that Wright’s is private for his personal profit, while PRSWDD is public, owned by the six towns, and run openly for the benefit of those towns.

Mark Wright wants to own the entire garbage business in the region, but when there’s a monopoly, guess what would happen to the cost of garbage disposal?