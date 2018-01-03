Machias

Letter to the Editor - Moose Peak Light restoration responsibility

Editor’s note: In our issue dated Dec. 27, we published an article on Jonesport’s Moose Peak Light. We reported “[AMMBS] is not burdened with restoration of the lighthouse, only the boathouse above the landing ramp.” The following two letters point out that this is not the whole story.

 Dear Editor,

 Your story about Moose Peak Lighthouse being donated to Arnold Memorial Medical Building Society (AMMBS) in Jonesport contains one major error.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorJan 03,2018
Related Posts
No image
Court News
Axiom offers ‘Downeast Goes 4 Star’ cooking class
Downeast marchers share their stories