The recent Nov 5,6,7 first time, cats only event for Machias area residents was originally scheduled for two days. However, because it booked up within a few days, a third day was added. The overwhelming response resulted in a waiting list.

In the end 95 animals, a mix of pets and community cats both stray and feral, were seen. They ranged from super cute two-pound kittens to a 16 pound very unappreciative tom cat.