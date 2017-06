Dear Editor,

The Memorial Day program from Washington, D.C. with veteran stories, performances by well-known musicians and tributes to our military was inspiring. Thank you to Maine PBS for taking us there.

The hometown small Memorial Day parade in Machias, with our veterans, our youth and the splendid Rose Gaffney and Machias Memorial High School band was equally touching. Thank you for being there.

Sincerely,

Grace Sheridan

Machias