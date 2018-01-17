Machias

Letter to the Editor - Medical expense deduction

Recently, Americans who had high healthcare costs faced a big tax increase just because of their medical expenses. Senator Susan Collins was one of several leaders in Congress who fought back against the measure. She and her colleagues helped to ensure the medical expense deduction was maintained, including restoring a 7.5 percent income threshold for two years.  This allows families to deduct large expenses like wheelchairs, prescription drugs and home care costs.

EditorJan 17,2018
