Machias

Letter for the Editor - Letter from candidate Fulford on campaign withdrawal

The pressures of the campaign on my family and myself have been substantial, and I am therefore withdrawing from the campaign [for Congress].  I want to express my deep appreciation to everyone who has supported the campaign, in so many ways. I will always be grateful to you. Running for office has never been about personal ambition, but rather a belief I still hold, that we can build a better future, together.  

Thank you very much, 

Jonathan Fulford

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinMay 08,2018
Related Posts
No image
Fan behavior needs attention
No image
Four finalists named for vice president at the University of Maine at Machias
Down East Hospice needs volunteers