Letter for the Editor - Letter from candidate Fulford on campaign withdrawal
The pressures of the campaign on my family and myself have been substantial, and I am therefore withdrawing from the campaign [for Congress]. I want to express my deep appreciation to everyone who has supported the campaign, in so many ways. I will always be grateful to you. Running for office has never been about personal ambition, but rather a belief I still hold, that we can build a better future, together.
Thank you very much,
Jonathan Fulford