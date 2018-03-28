Letter to the Editor - Let’s talk trash

As the deadline for town members to renew their contract with Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District (PRSWDD) draws near, the discussion of transfer stations seems to be generating more heat than light. Competition from a business standpoint has always been healthy for small communities in Washington County, and when Mark Wright Transfer Station (MWTS) advertised a cost comparison to what town members are paying annually at PRSWDD (February 28 Edition of the Machias Valley News Observer), it opened an opportunity to discuss savings and negotiations.