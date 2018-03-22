Letter to the Editor - Laws were already in place

The weak and defenseless turn to the government for help. How is that working out for them? The boy that is accused of the shooting in Florida was reported to the FBI and nothing was done. The plight of the ten-year-old girl that was beaten to death was reported many times. How did that work out? The BDN reported that she fell through the cracks. Not true. The system was in place to help that young girl, but it appears to me they did not do their job. There are many laws on the books that could have prevented the school shooting.