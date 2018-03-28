Letter to the Editor - An inconvenient development

Recycling at the Machias Transfer Station appears to be no longer available to many residents of Washington County, say two town employees. “There’s no money to be made recycling,” said one.

While trash receiving has long been limited to participating towns, recycling, according to their website (as of 3/18/2020) has been “open and free to all residents of the county.”

Information concerning the restriction seems to be by word-of-mouth. That does not cut it. If true, we need a public statement by the Town of Machias in order to prevent selective banning.