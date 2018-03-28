Machias

Letter to the Editor - An inconvenient development

Recycling at the Machias Transfer Station appears to be no longer available to many residents of Washington County, say two town employees. “There’s no money to be made recycling,” said one.

While trash receiving has long been limited to participating towns, recycling, according to their website (as of 3/18/2020) has been “open and free to all residents of the county.”

Information concerning the restriction  seems to be by word-of-mouth. That does not cut it. If true, we need a public statement by the Town of Machias in order to prevent selective banning.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 28,2018
Related Posts
David Mallett performs at Triangle Park
No image
Maine naive when it comes to marijuana law
No image
Machiasport selectboard discusses marijuana, Bucks Head