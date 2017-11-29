Machias

Letter to the Editor - Goodbye to a gifted writer

It was with a great deal of sadness that I learned of Karlene Hale’s death today. For years she was a columnist for this newspaper, and many times after her illness made it impossible for her to continue, the calls continued,  inquiring about her.

She was a gifted writer, and her columns were lively reminiscences about local life as lived long ago -- the dalliances of the time, being served at the curb, lessons from her grandmother and holiday recollections of another time.

She will be greatly missed.

Ruth Leubecker

East Machias

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 29,2017
Related Posts
No image
Indivisible Maine group plans Mueller firing protests
Ark to sponsor dog training seminar
WA alum takes Husson honors