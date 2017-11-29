Letter to the Editor - Goodbye to a gifted writer

It was with a great deal of sadness that I learned of Karlene Hale’s death today. For years she was a columnist for this newspaper, and many times after her illness made it impossible for her to continue, the calls continued, inquiring about her.

She was a gifted writer, and her columns were lively reminiscences about local life as lived long ago -- the dalliances of the time, being served at the curb, lessons from her grandmother and holiday recollections of another time.

She will be greatly missed.

Ruth Leubecker

East Machias