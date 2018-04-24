Letter to the Editor - Golden is right for CD2

Golden is right for CD2

Democrats in CD2 have the opportunity to elect a unique, well-qualified candidate to Congress in Jared Golden.

Jared was born in Lewiston and raised in Leeds, Maine, and served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Marine. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from Bates College, then worked for Senator Collins in Washington. He then decided to serve once again, winning elections in 2014 and 2016 to the Maine House of Representatives representing Lewiston, where he now lives.