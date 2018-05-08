Machias

Letter for the Editor - Fossil-free Downeast

 

Climate change is happening worldwide and is affecting Downeast Maine.  Fact: our average temperatures are getting warmer.  Fact: ice-fishing season is shorter.  Fact: winter timber harvesting season is getting shorter.  Fact: ticks and tick-borne diseases are increasing.  Fact: the temperature of the Gulf of Maine is rising faster than almost every other body of water on Earth.  Fact: the dike on the Middle River in Machias is threatened with frequent flooding.  Fact: the local economy based on fisheries, tourism, and forests is threatened.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 08,2018
