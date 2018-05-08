Letter for the Editor - Fossil-free Downeast

Climate change is happening worldwide and is affecting Downeast Maine. Fact: our average temperatures are getting warmer. Fact: ice-fishing season is shorter. Fact: winter timber harvesting season is getting shorter. Fact: ticks and tick-borne diseases are increasing. Fact: the temperature of the Gulf of Maine is rising faster than almost every other body of water on Earth. Fact: the dike on the Middle River in Machias is threatened with frequent flooding. Fact: the local economy based on fisheries, tourism, and forests is threatened.