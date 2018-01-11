Machias

Letter to the Editor - the federal government is going against the will of the voters

Once again, the federal government is going against the will of the voters. Jeff Sessions is rescinding an Obama-era policy and going against the states that have legalized marijuana. I am not on a rant about marijuana. I am tired of our elected officials running their own agenda. This also goes for state officials. We vote in a ballot initiative and our governor refused to release the money. I have voted every chance I got for the last 47 years and now I just feel it is a waste of time. Our government is broken, they do what money boys want.

EditorJan 11,2018
