Letter to the Editor - Faustina, Messenger of Divine Mercy

Dear Editor,

I was very blessed on Sunday, May 21 to see the live production/video of Faustina, Messenger of Divine Mercy. The play was shown at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Calais, Maine. The actress, Maria Vargo, played Faustina. This was produced by Saint Luke Productions of Battle Ground, WA. That’s right, Washington state. They were on tour in the United States.

The two parishes in Washington County, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Pastor; Father Kevin Martin and Saint Peter the Fisherman Parish, Pastor; Father Paul Marquis sponsored the play.