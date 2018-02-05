Letter to the Editor - downward spiral our government

What needs to be done to break this downward spiral our government is in? We now have a president and his administration saying he did not make a certain statement, and a Senator saying he did. I thought I left this kind of behavior behind when I left grade school. These are the men we elected to represent us. We are not getting what we bargained for. Could someone please tell me why we tolerate this type of behavior? We don’t allow our children to act in this manner. We certainly don’t tolerate it in our workforce. Just when I think it cannot get any worse, it does.