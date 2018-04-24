Letter to the Editor - Correcting the record on Poliquin Healthcare, Balanced Budget Amendment

Correcting the record on Poliquin Healthcare, Balanced Budget Amendment

I’d like to correct the record about some things Ms. Dean from Machias wrote about Congressman Bruce Poliquin in her Letter to the Editor in last week’s paper.

First, she wrongly claims Congressman Poliquin accepts some kind of special congressional health care benefits, and therefore doesn’t need to pay for health care on his own. This is false. The Congressman refuses any special health benefits through taxpayer money.