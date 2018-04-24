Machias

Letter to the Editor - Correcting the record on Poliquin Healthcare, Balanced Budget Amendment

Correcting the record on Poliquin Healthcare, Balanced Budget Amendment

I’d like to correct the record about some things Ms. Dean from Machias wrote about Congressman Bruce Poliquin in her Letter to the Editor in last week’s paper.

First, she wrongly claims Congressman Poliquin accepts some kind of special congressional health care benefits, and therefore doesn’t need to pay for health care on his own.  This is false.  The Congressman refuses any special health benefits through taxpayer money.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinApr 24,2018
Related Posts
Christmas spirit
No image
Porter Memorial Library news
Jonesport mulls revision of coastal flood maps