Cobscook Friends Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) endorses the effort to extend Medicaid more than 70,000 low income Maine citizens who do not have health coverage.

We believe that it is our responsibility, as a caring nation, to provide access to adequate health care for the poor and sick among us. Over 66,000 Maine registered voters petitioned to have Medicaid Expansion on the Nov. 7 ballot.